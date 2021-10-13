Jonathan Oringer Sells 18,506 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.97. 106,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

