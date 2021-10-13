JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,436 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRC stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

