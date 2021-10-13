JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 57,003 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

