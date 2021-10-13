JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.67 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 99,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $146.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

