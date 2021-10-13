JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $60,441,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.