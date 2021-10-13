JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

JPM opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $494.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

