JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded up $21.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $779.98. 5,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $814.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.