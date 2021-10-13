JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.