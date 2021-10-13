JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

