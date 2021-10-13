JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 522,298 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.