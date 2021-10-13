JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Overweight

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

