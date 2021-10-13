JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 190.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,067 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

