Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 632,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

RCL stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

