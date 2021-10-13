Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

