Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RealReal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.