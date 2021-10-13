Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,053,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 920,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after buying an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

