Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.