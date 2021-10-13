Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 130,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,423,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 28,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

MMM stock opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

