Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,064,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 397,856 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,263 shares of company stock worth $9,494,140 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

