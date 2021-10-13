Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,959,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average is $282.91. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.74 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

