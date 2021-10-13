Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $76,590.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,957.51 or 1.00202908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.90 or 0.06132597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.