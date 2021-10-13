Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 292,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

