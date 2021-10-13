Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 3,418 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

