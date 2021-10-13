Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 58,116.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

KEYS opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.