Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMMPF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$17.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

