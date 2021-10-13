Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €91.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.81).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €81.48 ($95.86). 128,362 shares of the stock traded hands. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.61.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.