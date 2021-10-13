Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €81.48 ($95.86) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.61.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.