Klimatas (KTS) One Day Volume Hits $331.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,809.87 and $331.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

