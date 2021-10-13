Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 29,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 60,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

