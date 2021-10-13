KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $22.92. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 3,411 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

