Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
