Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

