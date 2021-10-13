Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
