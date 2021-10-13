Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.