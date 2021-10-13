Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 115.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

