Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 276.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 243.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

