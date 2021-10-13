Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 523,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

LIN stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.