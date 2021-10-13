Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $155.96. 9,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.54 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
