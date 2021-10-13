Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 17th.

ETR:KRN opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Friday. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($106.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.36.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

