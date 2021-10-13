Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 289,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
