Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 289,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

