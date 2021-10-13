Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRYS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

