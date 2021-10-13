Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.34

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.34 and traded as low as C$34.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$35.27, with a volume of 289,364 shares changing hands.

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

