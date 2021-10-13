LABS Group (LABS) Market Capitalization Tops $19.12 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and $633,045.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,957.51 or 1.00202908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.90 or 0.06132597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

