Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Purchases $278,750.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LW opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

