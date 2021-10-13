Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Purchases $278,750.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE LW opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
