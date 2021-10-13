Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $160,563.06 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $160,563.06 and $520.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

