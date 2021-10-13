Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $697.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,939,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

