Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $210.68 and last traded at $210.68. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20.

About Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

