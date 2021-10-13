KeyCorp Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $19.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

