Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $97,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,367.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

