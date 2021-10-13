Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.89% of C4 Therapeutics worth $30,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,045,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,682. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

