Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 210.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 103,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 83,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,011. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

