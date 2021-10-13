Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Shares of SAM opened at $522.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.94. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.